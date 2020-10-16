Piper Sandler Upgrades Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) to Overweight

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PTI. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Shares of NASDAQ PTI opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The firm has a market cap of $62.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.06. Proteostasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Proteostasis Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 824,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 144,631 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 166.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 186,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 61,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Proteostasis Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

