Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.08. Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 million and a P/E ratio of -10.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07.

About Solstice Gold Corp. (SGC.V) (CVE:SGC)

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering 928 square kilometers located near Rankin Inlet, Nunavut, as well as other rights covering an adjacent 805 square kilometers.

