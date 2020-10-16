FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Tokyo Electron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.10.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TOELY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tokyo Electron in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tokyo Electron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TOELY opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.73. The stock has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.14. Tokyo Electron has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, South Korea, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Semiconductor Production Equipment segment offers coaters/developers, plasma etch systems, and single wafer deposition systems and cleaning systems used in wafer processing; wafer probers used in wafer testing process; and wafer bonders/debonders used in packaging processes.

Earnings History and Estimates for Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

