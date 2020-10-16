Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) PT Raised to GBX 1,550 at Canaccord Genuity

Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) (LON:KNOS) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) in a report on Wednesday.

LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,310 ($17.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 86.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,031.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 868.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Kainos Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 456.54 ($5.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,356 ($17.72).

In other Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L) news, insider Paul Gannon sold 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,107 ($14.46), for a total transaction of £1,439,100 ($1,880,193.36).

About Kainos Group plc (KNOS.L)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

