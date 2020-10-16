JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) Price Target to GBX 225

Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 225 ($2.94) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 72.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Saga plc (SAGA.L) in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of LON SAGA opened at GBX 130.48 ($1.70) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 17.24. Saga plc has a 52-week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The firm has a market cap of $126.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.42.

Saga plc (SAGA.L) (LON:SAGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.07)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Saga plc will post 1331.0000304 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Saga plc (SAGA.L)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, holiday, and holiday home insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

