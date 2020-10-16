Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Stock Spirits Group from GBX 264 ($3.45) to GBX 274 ($3.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 268.25 ($3.50).

STCK opened at GBX 238.50 ($3.12) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 215.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 214.75. The firm has a market cap of $436.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90. Stock Spirits Group has a 1 year low of GBX 119.80 ($1.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 258.06 ($3.37).

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe. It offers a range of spirits, including vodka, vodka-based liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, gin, herbal bitters, and limoncello. Its primary brands include 1906, Amundsen, Amundsen Expedition, Balsam Bialy, Bo?kov Vodka, Keglevich Dry, Lubelska Biala Trzy Zboza, Nordic Ice Vodka, Orkisz, Pra?ská Vodka, Saska, Silver, Spiritis, Stock Prestige, Vodka No.1, Wódka Zubr, and Zoladkowa de Luxe.

