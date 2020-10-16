Barclays Analysts Give Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) a €14.50 Price Target

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) received a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective from analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on G. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.60 ($19.53) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of Assicurazioni Generali and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €14.49 ($17.05).

Assicurazioni Generali has a 12-month low of €13.65 ($16.06) and a 12-month high of €16.48 ($19.39).

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. The company offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

Analyst Recommendations for Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G)

