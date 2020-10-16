Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €269.00 Price Target at Barclays

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €269.00 ($316.47) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €209.00 ($245.88) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a €195.00 ($229.41) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €241.85 ($284.52).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

