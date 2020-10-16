JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €25.00 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.60 ($32.47) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €25.67 ($30.20).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €22.99 ($27.05) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €23.24 and its 200 day moving average is €22.89. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.