Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) Given a €126.20 Price Target at Barclays

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) (FRA:HNR1) has been given a €126.20 ($148.47) price target by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.00 ($196.47) target price on Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €149.35 ($175.70).

Hannover Rück SE (HNR1.F) stock opened at €128.70 ($151.41) on Friday. Hannover Rück SE has a one year low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a one year high of €116.37 ($136.91). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €136.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of €142.83.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

