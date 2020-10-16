Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 125 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.85% from the company’s current price.

BARC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on Barclays and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Investec raised Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 100.12 ($1.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 102.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 106.08. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.52).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 37,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £35,832.10 ($46,814.87). Also, insider Brian Gilvary bought 9,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of £10,070.31 ($13,156.92).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

