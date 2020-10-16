Barclays Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €25.50 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been given a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €18.80 ($22.12) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.44 ($26.40) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €21.80 ($25.65) target price on AXA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.00 ($27.06).

Shares of CS stock opened at €15.19 ($17.87) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €16.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.47. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

