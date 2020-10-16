Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 350 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 350 price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 385 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 442 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 390 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 369.14.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1 year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1 year high of CHF 273.

