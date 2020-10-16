Reviewing American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) & ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

American Rare Earths and Materials (OTCMKTS:AREM) and ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get American Rare Earths and Materials alerts:

American Rare Earths and Materials has a beta of 19.14, meaning that its stock price is 1,814% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADIDAS AG/S has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares American Rare Earths and Materials and ADIDAS AG/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ADIDAS AG/S $26.48 billion 2.41 $2.21 billion $5.43 29.97

ADIDAS AG/S has higher revenue and earnings than American Rare Earths and Materials.

Profitability

This table compares American Rare Earths and Materials and ADIDAS AG/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Rare Earths and Materials N/A N/A N/A ADIDAS AG/S 2.67% 8.20% 2.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ADIDAS AG/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of American Rare Earths and Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for American Rare Earths and Materials and ADIDAS AG/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Rare Earths and Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A ADIDAS AG/S 2 6 7 0 2.33

Summary

ADIDAS AG/S beats American Rare Earths and Materials on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Rare Earths and Materials Company Profile

American Rare Earths and Materials Corp., formerly known as Element 21 Golf Company, is engaged in commercializing Rare Earth metals and extracting these metals. The Company is developing opportunities to distribute Rare Earths like Scandium, Neodymium, Europium and Lithium that may help industries launch products improved through the use of these Rare Earth metals such as hybrid cars, flat screen televisions, LED light bulbs and wind turbines. In addition, Rare Earths metals and materials may have applications in large market categories such as transportation, shipbuilding, power transmission, automotive, aerospace and others. The Company’s head office is located in Toronto, Canada and has offices and operations in the USA, Canada, Russia, and Asia.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags, balls, fitness equipment, golf clubs, and hockey sticks under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space; and Y-3 label business activities. It sells its products through approximately 2,300 own-retail stores; 14,000 mono-branded franchise stores; and 150,000 wholesale doors, as well as its e-commerce Website. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for American Rare Earths and Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Rare Earths and Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.