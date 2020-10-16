Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Eventbrite Put Options (NYSE:EB)

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,332 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,087% compared to the typical volume of 381 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 776,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 363,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,263,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 626,860 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 258,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eventbrite by 440.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,837,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eventbrite during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,143,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eventbrite alerts:

Shares of EB opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $22.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 103.11% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eventbrite will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Truist restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Eventbrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eventbrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.