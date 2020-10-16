Head to Head Comparison: AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) and Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) and Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares AMCON Distributing and Performance Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMCON Distributing 0.17% 4.01% 1.55% Performance Food Group -0.45% 4.42% 1.04%

AMCON Distributing has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Performance Food Group has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AMCON Distributing and Performance Food Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMCON Distributing $1.39 billion 0.03 $3.20 million N/A N/A Performance Food Group $25.09 billion 0.21 -$114.10 million $0.70 55.53

AMCON Distributing has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Performance Food Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Performance Food Group shares are held by institutional investors. 66.5% of AMCON Distributing shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Performance Food Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AMCON Distributing and Performance Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMCON Distributing 0 0 0 0 N/A Performance Food Group 0 1 8 0 2.89

Performance Food Group has a consensus price target of $43.89, indicating a potential upside of 12.91%. Given Performance Food Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than AMCON Distributing.

Summary

Performance Food Group beats AMCON Distributing on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products. It serves retailers, such as convenience stores, discount and general merchandise stores, grocery stores, drug stores, liquor stores, tobacco shops, and gas stations; and institutional customers, including restaurants and bars, schools, and sports complexes, as well as other wholesalers. This segment also markets private label lines of water, candy products, batteries, and other products. The Retail Health Food segment is involved in the retail of natural, organic, and specialty foods consisting of produce, baked goods, frozen foods, nutritional supplements, personal care items, and general merchandise. As of November 8, 2019, it operated 22 retail health food stores under the Chamberlin's Natural Foods, Akin's Natural Foods, and Earth Origins Market brands. AMCON Distributing Company was founded in 1981 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others. It also supplies various non-food items, such as paper products comprising pizza boxes, disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware that include china and silverware; cookware, which comprise pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. In addition, the company offers value-added services related to foodservice distribution, including electronic order-taking, payment, and other Internet based services; various reports and other data, menu planning advice, food safety training, and assistance in inventory control, as well as access to various third-party services designed to add value to its customers' businesses. It serves street and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, retailers, and theaters, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. The company markets and distributes approximately 150,000 food and food-related products from 73 distribution centers to approximately 150,000 customer locations. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

