Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Mackie

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mackie in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. Mackie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THTX. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Monday, July 13th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.15.

THTX opened at $2.22 on Friday. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $170.97 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Theratechnologies had a negative net margin of 28.20% and a negative return on equity of 81.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Theratechnologies will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Theratechnologies by 230.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,029 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Theratechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Theratechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Theratechnologies by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Theratechnologies by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 82,969 shares during the period. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

