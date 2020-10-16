Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) Earns Hold Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Berry Petroleum from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.34.

Shares of NASDAQ BRY opened at $3.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $262.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.73. Berry Petroleum has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $33.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.30 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 19.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Petroleum will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

