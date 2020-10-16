Under Armour Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 62,031 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 560% compared to the average daily volume of 9,398 call options.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $12.92 on Friday. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Under Armour will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 113.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 168.6% in the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 229.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 285.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UAA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. 140166 raised Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.93.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

