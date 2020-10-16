Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €9.95 ($11.70).

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENI shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on ENI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €6.42 ($7.56) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. ENI has a 12-month low of €6.28 ($7.39) and a 12-month high of €14.40 ($16.94). The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.