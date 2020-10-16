TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Price Up 6.7% After Analyst Upgrade

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s share price rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $23.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $16.37 and last traded at $16.33. Approximately 259,559 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 220,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.31.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $355.39 million and a PE ratio of -5.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.73.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP)

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.