Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.58.

A number of research firms recently commented on MPLX. ValuEngine cut Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mplx in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 336,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 122.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,253,000 after purchasing an additional 255,707 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mplx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,029,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,400,000 after acquiring an additional 838,139 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mplx by 29,523.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 16,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter worth about $260,489,000. 28.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MPLX opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Mplx has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 26.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products, such as asphalt; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

