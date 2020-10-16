BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $286.38.

TECH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stephens downgraded BIO-TECHNE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub upgraded BIO-TECHNE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 393.3% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in BIO-TECHNE by 365.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BIO-TECHNE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $265.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BIO-TECHNE has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $286.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.90.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 31.04%. The firm had revenue of $175.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BIO-TECHNE will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

