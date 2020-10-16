Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Down 7.3% After Insider Selling

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) dropped 7.3% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.63. Approximately 3,893,528 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,285,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

Specifically, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $38,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 417,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,098.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $224,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 643,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,195.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,961 shares of company stock worth $374,544 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Magnite from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.56.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 32.44% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magnite stock. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

