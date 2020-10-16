GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of GTT Communications from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get GTT Communications alerts:

GTT Communications stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59. The company has a market capitalization of $294.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $15.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GTT Communications by 16.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,810,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,093,000 after acquiring an additional 536,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 57.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after buying an additional 261,905 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GTT Communications by 749.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 489,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after buying an additional 432,035 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GTT Communications by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 436,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in GTT Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for GTT Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTT Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.