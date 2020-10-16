K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$11.00

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Haywood Securities boosted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on K92 Mining from C$8.75 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 price objective on K92 Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.27.

Shares of CVE:KNT opened at C$7.00 on Wednesday. K92 Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The company has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 33.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$66.42 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.4673157 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other K92 Mining news, Director John Lewins sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$3,450,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,273,289.85. Also, Director Graham Wheelock sold 76,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.68, for a total value of C$511,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns -76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C($511,096.50). Insiders have sold 1,079,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,513,547 over the last quarter.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

