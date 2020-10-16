Marathon Petroleum Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.71) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($1.71) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.31). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.56) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE MPC opened at $30.54 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.47 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.