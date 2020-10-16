Blackbird plc (BIRD.L) (LON:BIRD) Insider Stephen White Purchases 28,047 Shares of Stock

Blackbird plc (BIRD.L) (LON:BIRD) insider Stephen White bought 28,047 shares of Blackbird plc (BIRD.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £5,048.46 ($6,595.85).

Shares of BIRD stock opened at GBX 17.36 ($0.23) on Friday. Blackbird plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The company has a current ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 17.59 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93.

Blackbird plc (BIRD.L) (LON:BIRD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 7th. The company reported GBX (0.28) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, clipping, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

