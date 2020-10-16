Research Analysts Set Expectations for HollyFrontier Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HFC)

HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of HollyFrontier in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.46) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen downgraded HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.70. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $18.38 and a 52 week high of $58.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter valued at $358,000. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 39.1% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 40.7% during the third quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 385,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 31,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 43.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,078,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,683,000 after purchasing an additional 629,014 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

