Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Lifted by B.Riley Securit

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crocs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 14th. B.Riley Securit analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.68. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Crocs’ FY2020 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Crocs alerts:

CROX has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Crocs from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Crocs from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Crocs from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $51.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.14. Crocs has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.87. Crocs had a return on equity of 106.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Crocs by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,072,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,209,000 after acquiring an additional 151,035 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Crocs by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,650,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,034,000 after acquiring an additional 400,445 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,649,000 after acquiring an additional 185,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,723,000 after acquiring an additional 34,694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Crocs news, Director Thomas J. Smach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,738,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.