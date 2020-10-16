SWK (NYSE:SWKH) Trading Up 2.8%

SWK Holdings Corp. (NYSE:SWKH)’s share price was up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. Approximately 1,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 15,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.05.

SWK (NYSE:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.90 million for the quarter.

SWK Holdings Corporation, a specialized finance company, focuses on the healthcare sector. It intends to provide customized financing solutions to a range of life science companies, including companies in the biotechnology, medical device, medical diagnostics and related tools, animal health, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as institutions and inventors.

