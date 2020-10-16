ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) Trading Up 0.2%

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03.

