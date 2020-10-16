ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) Trading Up 0.2%

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMND) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.80 and last traded at $23.80. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS Alerian Midstream Energy High Dividend Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

K92 Mining PT Raised to C$11.00
K92 Mining PT Raised to C$11.00
Marathon Petroleum Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Marathon Petroleum Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Blackbird plc Insider Stephen White Purchases 28,047 Shares of Stock
Blackbird plc Insider Stephen White Purchases 28,047 Shares of Stock
Research Analysts Set Expectations for HollyFrontier Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for HollyFrontier Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. Lifted by B.Riley Securit
Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Crocs, Inc. Lifted by B.Riley Securit
SWK Trading Up 2.8%
SWK Trading Up 2.8%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report