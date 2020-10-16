iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Oct 16th, 2020

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) traded down 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.77 and last traded at $29.04. 21,115 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 24,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 23rd.

