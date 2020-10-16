Delcath Systems (NYSE:DCTH) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DCTH) were down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.42 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 55,410 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 45,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.98.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.09.

Delcath Systems (NYSE:DCTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.43 million.

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers. The company's lead product candidate is the melphalan hydrochloride for injection for use with the Delcath hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver.

