Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.50 ($0.12). Approximately 16,560,416 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,488% from the average daily volume of 360,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.63 ($0.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $27.69 million and a P/E ratio of -7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.77.

