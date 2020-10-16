Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) PT Raised to C$3.00

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 130.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.10 price objective on Aurion Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Shares of CVE AU opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 23.35 and a current ratio of 24.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.16. Aurion Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.42 and a 52 week high of C$2.14.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter.

In other Aurion Resources news, Director Lotan Holdings Inc. bought 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,227.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,638,100 shares in the company, valued at C$9,700,387.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

