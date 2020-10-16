Innovent Bio (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Stock Price Up 13.8%

Innovent Bio (OTCMKTS:IVBXF)’s share price rose 13.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 19,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Innovent Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Innovent Bio alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.01.

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Innovent Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovent Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.