Silvercorp Metals (NASDAQ:SVM) Shares Down 2.8%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SVM) shares traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.43 and last traded at $7.52. 869,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,082,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.74.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Pi Financial lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub lowered Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.85.

Silvercorp Metals (NASDAQ:SVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $46.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

