Newhold Investment (OTCMKTS:ETACU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Newhold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:ETACU)’s share price was down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.00 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 46,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 454,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.06.

Newhold Investment Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETACU)

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

