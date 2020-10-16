AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $118.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AMETEK traded as high as $109.00 and last traded at $108.75, with a volume of 15223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.90.

AME has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.54.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,488,958 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in AMETEK by 425.2% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 87,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 71,143 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in AMETEK by 25.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in AMETEK by 36.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in AMETEK by 90.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 163,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after purchasing an additional 77,659 shares during the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day moving average of $90.89.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.87 million. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

