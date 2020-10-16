Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $750.00, but opened at $720.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau shares last traded at $712.00, with a volume of 7,325 shares.

Specifically, insider Ben Thompson purchased 40 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £298.40 ($389.86). Also, insider Katherine Innes Ker purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 602 ($7.87) per share, for a total transaction of £3,852.80 ($5,033.71). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,286 shares of company stock worth $839,668.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 698.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 612.72. The company has a market capitalization of $369.06 million and a PE ratio of 28.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Research analysts expect that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1757.4683643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

