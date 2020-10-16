DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Down 7.1% Following Insider Selling

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares traded down 7.1% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.56. 27,167,838 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average session volume of 11,163,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

Specifically, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,545,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $78,579,316.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.48.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.09.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $70.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Company Profile (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

