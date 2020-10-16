AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Stock Price Up 14.7% on Analyst Upgrade

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s share price traded up 14.7% on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The company traded as high as $24.44 and last traded at $20.37. 2,174,416 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 425% from the average session volume of 414,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 4,337.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $87,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 18.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio during the second quarter worth $102,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $599.05 million, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average is $17.92.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

