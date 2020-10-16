Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €22.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RNO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €29.92 ($35.20).

Get Renault alerts:

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €22.69 ($26.69) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.20. Renault has a 12-month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12-month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.