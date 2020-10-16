Analysts Offer Predictions for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.58) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.87 million, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of -0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 434.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCYC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,277,000. Institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Renault PT Set at €22.00 by Royal Bank of Canada
Renault PT Set at €22.00 by Royal Bank of Canada
Analysts Offer Predictions for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited’s FY2020 Earnings
Analysts Offer Predictions for Bicycle Therapeutics Limited’s FY2020 Earnings
Hologic, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share
Hologic, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Horiba Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Issue Forecasts for Horiba Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Smurfit Kappa Group Plc’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Smurfit Kappa Group Plc’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Offer Predictions for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report