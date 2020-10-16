Hologic, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2020

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Hologic in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.94. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $822.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.96 million. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Cowen upgraded shares of Hologic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average of $56.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. Hologic has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $73.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 45,699 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,584,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,628,000 after purchasing an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $350,785.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Earnings History and Estimates for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

