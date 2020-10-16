Brokers Issue Forecasts for Horiba Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HRIBF)

Horiba Ltd (OTCMKTS:HRIBF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Horiba in a report issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horiba’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horiba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

HRIBF opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. Horiba has a 12-month low of $48.00 and a 12-month high of $62.50.

About Horiba

HORIBA, Ltd. provides a range of instruments and systems for automotive research and development (R&D), process and environmental monitoring, in-vitro medical diagnostics, semiconductor manufacturing, metrology, and scientific R&D and QC measurement applications. Its Automotive Test Systems segment offers emission measurement systems, in-use automotive emissions analyzers, driveline test systems, engine test and brake test systems, and intelligent transport systems; and provides engineering consultancy, test services and consultancy, and research and development facility leasing services.

