Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Smurfit Kappa Group Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now forecasts that the company will earn $2.64 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.40. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Smurfit Kappa Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS.

Get Smurfit Kappa Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smurfit Kappa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of SMFKY stock opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $21.64 and a twelve month high of $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.