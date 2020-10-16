Brokers Offer Predictions for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, October 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LBAI opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a market capitalization of $530.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $56.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.53 million.

In other news, Director Robert E. Mccracken purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $36,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 8,681 shares of company stock valued at $87,826 over the last three months. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 366.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 324.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 166.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

