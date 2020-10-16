FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. Issued By B.Riley Securit (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Research analysts at B.Riley Securit raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 13th. B.Riley Securit analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.89.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 1.25. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $28.66.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 371,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 139,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 708.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 189,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 166,447 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 430,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 169,944 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,662 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $42,098.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,058,847.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,762 shares of company stock valued at $169,633 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

